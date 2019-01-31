The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Alvernon Way have reopened, officials say.
A crash was blocking both lanes on Thursday morning, said the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves, the crash involved a semi and a box truck. The box truck rolled onto its side.
There were no serious injuries, Graves said.
I-10 westbound at Alvernon: Westbound lanes are closed because of a crash, with traffic exiting at Alvernon. Traffic can use Alvernon and Irvington to return to I-10. Expect delays. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/0fQHV56ZYh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 31, 2019