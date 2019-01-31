Arizona State Troopers at the scene of a collision on westbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way. A tractor-trailer hauling hay collided with a semi pulling two trailers. The the force of the collision disconnected the second trailer, which ended on its side. No injuries reported. Traffic was stopped for a short time.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Alvernon Way have reopened, officials say. 

A crash was blocking both lanes on Thursday morning, said the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves, the crash involved a semi and a box truck. The box truck rolled onto its side.

There were no serious injuries, Graves said.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott