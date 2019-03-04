Officials have reopened westbound Interstate 10 near Benson following a crash Monday morning.  

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the rollover crash was about 15 miles west of Benson at milepost 293. Six people were injured, one with serious injuries due to being ejected. 

The left lane of westbound I-10 remains closed at milepost 297 due to a separate crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

No further information has been released. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott