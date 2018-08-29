Authorities have reopened two lanes of Interstate 10 south of Chandler after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Westbound I-10 had been closed south of Chandler, near Wild Horse Pass, since 10 a.m., officials say.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Twitter, the crash resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.
The two lanes reopened shortly before 7 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a tweet. The right lane and Queen Creek Road on-ramp remain closed.
Delays are expected to continue.
Eastbound traffic is also slow, as one eastbound lane is blocked, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The investigation of this collision will take quite a while. Plan accordingly if you are traveling. https://t.co/Dfu9bxJWld— Quentin Mehr, PIO (@dps_pio_mehr) August 29, 2018