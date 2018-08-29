Arizona Department of Transportation

Authorities have reopened two lanes of Interstate 10 south of Chandler after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.  

Westbound I-10 had been closed south of Chandler, near Wild Horse Pass, since 10 a.m., officials say.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Twitter, the crash resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries. 

+1 

The two lanes reopened shortly before 7 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a tweet. The right lane and Queen Creek Road on-ramp remain closed.

Delays are expected to continue.

Eastbound traffic is also slow, as one eastbound lane is blocked, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott