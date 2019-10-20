Sources

“Apache Campaigns: ‘It is the Last Time You Will Every Have Occasion to Surrender.’” Huachuca Illustrated. Volume 7, Fort Huachuca: Huachuca Museum Society, 1999.

Emma Peterson Erickson. National Park Service. Accessed at https://www.nps.gov/chir/learn/historyculture/emma-peterson-erickson.htm

Leavengood, Betty. Faraway Ranch: Chiricahua National Monument. Tucson: Southwest Parks and Monuments Association, 1995.

Neil Erickson. National Park Service. Accessed at https://www.nps.gov/chir/learn/historyculture/neil-erickson.htm

Wegman-French, Lysa, Faraway Ranch Special History Study: Chiricahua National Monument. Santa Fe: Cultural Resources Division, Intermountain Region, National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, 2006.