Western Women: Ethel Drachman ran boardinghouses in Phoenix, Tucson

Now with two boardinghouses to run, and the births of daughter Rosemary and son Philip, Ethel hired a maid to help with the laundry but preferred to do the cooking herself. In fact, except for her own home, she never built kitchens in her boardinghouses. She grew her own potatoes, beans, onions and carrots.

As Mose’s business interests began to revolve more around the Tucson market, he and Ethel moved to the Old Pueblo shortly before the arrival of son Oliver.

With the proceeds from the sale of her Phoenix houses, Ethel’s Tucson home included an excess of bedrooms, plenty of space for boarders, but only one bathroom. Daughter Rosemary explained, “A bathroom in those days was a place to do what one had to do in it and leave, not a place to rest, cold-cream one’s face, or read a book.”

Ethel had the stark white stucco house, located on what is now University Boulevard just east of Stone Avenue, enclosed on two sides with screened-in porches that sat among an abundance of rosebushes, ivy, and flowering vines. She added palm, pepper, umbrella, peach, apricot, and fig trees to the property.

If she was lucky enough to rent out all the bedrooms, she would line up 5 mattresses or cots on the porches for the family to use and enjoy the night air, something Ethel propounded as healthy for everyone.