Western Women: Eva Tulene Watt's book gave insight to White Mountain Apaches

According to Eva, they had to travel to find work because they could not rely on the rations doled out by the government. “(T)hose rations don’t last very long,” she said.

She spent much of her time with her paternal grandmother, Rose Lupe, who taught the youngster how to find herbs and plants that were useful for healing as well as cooking.

Around 1918, the family was living in Miami, Arizona, while her father worked in one of the mines. They were there during the influenza epidemic that spread around the world but all of Eva’s family survived. She believed the medicine that her mother prepared, izee libaahi, protected them from the ravages of the disease.

Her father worked on Roosevelt Dam and helped build the Apache Trail. The family camped by the side of the road as they moved from job to job. Young Eva was tasked with cooking and finding wood. Her grandmother taught her how to make tempting dishes with acorns, pinon nuts and mushrooms, all staples during their time on the road.

In 1925, at the age of 12, Eva was sent to St. Johns Indian School and Mission near Laveen. As with most Indian schools, discipline was harsh. “If they catch you talking your own language,” she said, “they punish you.”