Western Women: Louise Boehringer known as 'Mother of the Arizona educational system'

Louise successfully ran for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives in 1920, serving two one-year terms.

Chairing the Education Committee, she was instrumental in initiating and developing educational reforms across the state such as establishing the state school board and securing permanent funding for Arizona’s educational system.

She is also credited with securing passage of Bill 170, known as the Nameless Child Bill, that provided financial and educational support for illegitimate children.

According to a 1923 article in the Arizona Daily Star, Bill 170 had been argued before the Legislature for several years but had little support. The bill provided that “every child born in the state of Arizona is a legitimate child, requiring its father, whether wedded to the mother or not, to give it his name and to assume the responsibility of the care and education of his child. The child is also entitled to the rights of the children of the father by a legitimate wife and shall share in the heritance or properties left by its father.”

Louise was instrumental in getting the bill passed through the House of Representatives and then personally delivered it to the Senate floor.