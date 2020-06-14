Western Women: Minnie Jenkins found success teaching, helping kids on Navajo Nation

Minnie was not the only teacher at the Fort Mohave School, much to her relief, but she was still responsible for over half the children. A typhoid epidemic almost sent her packing.

“I was still teaching the three grades,” she said, “over half the pupils in the school, when the order came for me to sit up with the typhoid patients. I taught the three grades during the day and sat up with the sick at night. One day I was writing some copy on the blackboard, in the middle of a word the crayon paused, my forehead touched the blackboard, and I was asleep on my feet. There was noise at the door, and the supervisor entered. With a sigh I awoke and went on writing.”

Told the Mohave youngsters could not learn fractions, Minnie ordered the cook to bake several pies and deliver them to her classroom. She drew a circle on the blackboard with a line through it demonstrating one-half a pie. As she continued to dissect the circle, the children eyed the sweet juicy pastries and took to the lesson eagerly. By the end of the day, everyone knew their fractions and received a portion of the delicious pies.

Minnie did not lack for suitors while teaching at Fort Mohave. In 1906, she married teacher Clarence Jenkins and the couple settled on a farm in California. They had one daughter.