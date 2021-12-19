Western Women: Sarah Gorby had knack for caring for injured wildlife (copy)

Orphaned fawns slept in her fireplace while a Gambel’s quail hunkered under a priceless Indian blanket. At one time, five owls took over one of the rooms in her house and baby javelinas were housed in her bedroom so she could haul them into her bed every couple of hours for feeding.

According to Sarah, “I have the only javelina in the country that sleeps on a waterbed and pees on the Wall Street Journal.”

Yet Sarah did not attach herself to the animals she cared for. “They are not pets,” she admonished. “I know when I get 'em, they’ve got to go.” Her goal was to return as many as possible to their natural habitats.

Dan died in 1975 and by then, word had reached the Arizona Game and Fish Department that a woman was keeping wild animals in her house and on her property, an illegal activity. An agent appeared on Sarah’s doorstep to investigate but once he saw the care Sarah gave the animals, he not only refused to reprimand her but declared, “you don’t need to be cited, you need to be licensed.” In November 1975, she was officially certified by Arizona Game and Fish to care for wildlife.