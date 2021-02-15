Western Women: Sue Summers was integral part of the town of Florence for 40 years

Sue involved herself with Florence’s social as well as civic groups. The Sanhara Club provided literature and music, with Sue hosting these events since she owned the only piano in town.

“What troubled me in my early life in Arizona was the universal use of intoxicating liquor,” Sue complained. “Saloon and drinking stations were innumerable — located on the chief streets of Florence where women and children were obliged to pass.” She was active in the temperance movement and relieved when the number of saloons gradually subsided.

Along with other townswomen, Sue saw that the streets were cleaned, street signs erected, a library established, and the beginnings of incorporating the town.

At the time, Florence had separate schools for boys and girls but when the boys’ school collapsed (the children were on summer break), a new stone school was built that housed everyone. After Hiram died in 1895, Sue resumed her teaching career and taught the children of Florence for many years.

By 1920, she was living in Phoenix with daughter June who, by this time, was also widowed. Mother and daughter eventually relocated to California where Sue died Feb. 8, 1929, just one week shy of her 94th birthday.

Sue was an integral part of the town of Florence for over 40 years. Her presence in and contributions to the community left a lasting and valuable influence. At the age of 90, she wrote her reminiscences and remembered how grand were Arizona’s “valleys, deserts, mountains and scenic effects, and I am proud that so many years of my life have been passed in its domain.”

Jan Cleere is the author of several historical nonfiction books about the early people of the Southwest. Email her at Jan@JanCleere.com. Website: www.JanCleere.com