If you go

The 90-minute tour is located at the museum at 1580 W. Duval Mine Rd., in Sahuarita, Ariz., off of Interstate 19.

It is offered on the first Thursday morning of each month at 9 a.m. and is limited to six people who must be at least 12 years old. Proper footwear is expected including closed-toed shoes and sturdy walking shoes with rubber soles. Flip-flops and sandals are prohibited.

In addition, purses, bags, camera bags and backpacks are not allowed.

Because of safety concerns, the area is not accessible for visitors who need wheelchairs, walkers, crutches or canes. However, “if you can stand unassisted for just a couple of minutes, then you can go on this tour.”

Check in at the admissions area is no later than 8:45 a.m. or your reservation may be canceled.

The admission fee is $29.95 per person and there are no discounts.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call the museum at 625-7736.