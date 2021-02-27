What teaching during a global pandemic looks like in this Tucson classroom

Although an onlooker may be a bit lost without seeing what’s happening in the online forum, the students who are physically in the classroom all have their laptops open and jump back and forth between interacting with classmates on the computer and the ones in the classroom.

Throughout the class period, Scruggs says hello to students just signing on. When her students sign on late, it’s often because of connectivity or technology issues.

Scruggs says both groups of students have an equal opportunity to learn but that neither group gets 100% percent of her attention like they would if everyone could be in a classroom together. Whether a student does well depends on the child and their circumstances more than the mode of instruction, she says.

As the lesson wraps up, Scruggs reminds her kids that picture day is coming up. She says goodbye to each of her online students as they sign off. And she reminds her classroom students to walk to the right as they leave — a COVID precaution to cut down on people passing each other.

Scruggs then goes around with a sanitizer and sprays every chair and desk where a student had been sitting. Once the kids are gone, she takes her mask off for a breather. She has slight marks on her face from where the mask rests all day.