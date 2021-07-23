What Tucson is saying about today's monsoon weather

Powerful thunderstorms rolled through Tucson and parts of Southern Arizona Thursday night and Friday morning. Here's a look at what weather Tucsonans are seeing around town.
Monsoon 2021, The Sequel: "We Will Rebuild (Again)" #Tucson #Weather pic.twitter.com/yqxtRpmdHw— Buzz Jackson (@BuzzJackson) July 23, 2021
Went to bed at midnight.Storm hit at 1am.Haven't slept since then.#Tucson #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/ftR8BAvelV— Ed Tsyitee (@GreenChileAdict) July 23, 2021
Almost 2.5 inches of rain fell at the house last night, bringing the 6-day total to just over 3.1 inches. #azwx #Monsoon2021 #monsoon #tucson #tucsonlife pic.twitter.com/vKs12UgZbq— Michael Rincon Photo (@MRinconPhoto) July 23, 2021
#rillito is a real river today! #monsoon #tucson pic.twitter.com/5hlEfP0mUa— Melanie Hingle (@hinglem) July 23, 2021
Neighborhood rain. I didn’t get a hike today, and not just because it was pouring! #TucsonMonsoon #flooding pic.twitter.com/DPPTqCPT7G— Karen Funk Blocher (@mavarin) July 23, 2021
St. Michael’s Monsoon! #TucsonMonsoon #flooding #rainspouts pic.twitter.com/agde53oYa7— StMichaelAllAngelsT (@StMAAngelsKaren) July 23, 2021
Ummm… I’d say Tucson got some rain last night! ⛈⚡️💨 #azwx #Tucson #storm #weather @NWSTucson #Flood2021 #writerslife @KVOAWeather pic.twitter.com/ZIiwuHD0pt— Sally Shamrell (@SallyShamrell) July 23, 2021
Recent monsoonal rains have produced increased flow in Arizona streams and rivers. The following picture is the Rillito River at Dodge Road in Tucson. #AzWSC #monsoon #RillitoRiver #flood pic.twitter.com/OcqMjHgGjV— USGS Arizona (@USGSAZ) July 23, 2021