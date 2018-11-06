We believe an informed public is vital to democracy. Because of this, we’re making all election stories on Tucson.com, as well as our E-Newspaper, free on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 7. If you want to support the journalism we do each day in our community, subscribe here.
Roughly 1.6 million Arizona residents have already voted in the the midterm election, but if you haven’t voted yet, the good news is there’s still time.
If you have an early ballot, election officials say it is simply too late to put it in the mail. Instead, a registered voter can drop off the ballot at any of the roughly 240 polling places operated by Pima County today.
If you misplaced that early ballot or if it got lost in the mail, voters can request a provisional ballot at their designated polling place.
To find your polling place in Pima County, visit tucne.ws/pollingplace
Those going to the polls can check their voter registration at tucne.ws/registration online. Polls opened at 6 a.m.
As a reminder, Arizona requires either a photo ID or two documents that bear your name and address. A full list of acceptable documents can be found at tucne.ws/electiondocs
If your polling place has longer-than-expected lines, do not leave. State law requires polling places to stay open to accommodate voters waiting in line when polls close at 7 p.m.
Those who need help getting to the polls have several options, including Sun Tran and SunLink, which will be offering free rides. Ride-share companies Uber and Lyft are also providing discounted rides to the polls.
And for those who’ve already voted, you can verify that your vote has been counted at tucne.ws/votecount
Those with questions or problems voting are encouraged to call the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 724-4330.
As of Monday, 116,340 Democrats, 88,060 Republicans and 62,393 independents voted via early ballot in Pima County in this midterm election, according to the Arizona secretary of state.
While the figures are high for a midterm election, the 268,854 early ballots returns — which include votes cast by Libertarian and Green Party voters — thus far represent 48 percent of the total number of registered voters in Pima County.