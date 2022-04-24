When a baby won't stop crying, remember '10-10-10' rule

It takes just a moment of extreme frustration to harm a crying baby with hard shakes, but there's a simple method parents and caregivers can now remember to avoid a tragedy.

Arizona's Department of Child Safety is promoting a new tactic called the "10-10-10 Rule" for when caring for a baby gets overwhelming:

A 10-minute talk: Have a list of three people or places to call when parenting stress rises. Often, just 10 minutes of talking with someone who listens well can ease the stress and protect the baby;

The 10-foot rule: Place the baby in a safe spot and stay 10 feet away until you feel calm;

The 10-minute break: Focus on something else for 10 minutes after leaving the baby safely in an empty crib.

Nationwide each year, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports 32 to 38 of every 100,000 babies ages birth to one year are shaken by a parent or caregiver, resulting in abusive head trauma. The shaking causes Shaken Baby Syndrome, referring to permanent physical and developmental changes in the infant's brain caused by swelling, bruising and bleeding.

In Arizona, it's estimated that at least three babies die annually after being violently shaken although DCS does not track these numbers specifically.

It is critical for parents to have support or, if they don't have someone to turn to, know they can put their baby in a safe spot and step away briefly when they feel overwhelmed, said Dr. Helene Felman, division chief for general pediatrics with Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.

"It can be very challenging to be a new parent," she said. "It's hard to have someone entirely dependent on you."

The reason babies are so vulnerable to brain injuries and brain bleeding is that their heads are big and heavy in proportion to their body size, and their necks are weak.

Sometimes just a quick walk outside or time in the sun can help clear a person's mind and minimize stress, Felman said, adding that self-care is critical for new parents.

Did you know? Abusive head trauma can lead to the death of a baby. It also can lead to: Brain damage Bleeding around the brain Blindness Hearing loss Speech or learning disabilities Seizures Intellectual disabilities Cerebral palsy Victims of abusive head trauma may show one or all of the following symptoms: Irritability Lethargy, or trouble staying awake Trouble breathing Vomiting Seizures Decreased alertness Coma, or unable to be awakened -Information courtesy of the American Academy of Pediatrics

