Where have all the bugs gone? Cold, wet weather can impact local insects

“Make sure your home is sealed up as tightly as possible with gaps around doors and windows. Make sure there’s no holes in screens and that the bottoms of doors have that kind of flashing or trim on it,” Hall said.

Even with low insect activity, winter is actually a very important time for insects because the weather will determine their fate for the rest of the year.

“We’re very dependent on winter rains to impact the spring activity for the insects that emerge and plants that they feed on,” Hall said.

Not enough rain through the winter means that insects will struggle to get the nutrition they need from plants in the spring. But too much rain could also be detrimental.

“If we get overly wet winters, heavy rainfall and the temperature stays cold for longer than usual, that can impact insects, too, because it could lead to a lot of insects that are overwintering being drowned or killed off by mold,” Hall said.

That is exactly what happened last winter, according to Hall. For example, cicadas, which usually signal the arrival of the summer monsoon, didn’t show up until much later in the season and in lower numbers.