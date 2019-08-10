Up next

Reid Park Zoo's most famous baby will celebrate her fifth birthday with a party on Aug. 18.

Nandi was the first African elephant born in Arizona when she entered the world on Aug. 20, 2014.

The zoo plans to mark the occasion starting at 8:30 a.m. with treats and singing for Nandi, cupcakes for the first 100 people inside the Expedition Tanzania exhibit and other elephant-themed activities.

Zoo spokeswoman Chelo Grubb said Nandi "really loves popcicles," so she will probably get one of those, along with some "extra fresh mud" to splash in and other surprises.

This could be her last birthday as the baby of the family. Nandi's mother, Semba, is expecting her fourth calf — and Arizona's second — in spring 2020.