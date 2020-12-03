Whistleblower's claims lead judge to order release of federal records in Vigneto case

Bernhardt says he only directed that the law be followed

But in an email Thursday, Goldey reiterated Bernhardt’s statement to the Star back in October, “that the only direction that came from him was to follow the letter of the law.”

“The Secretary has always been interested in having as many of these documents made available because they clearly demonstrate no political interference took place,” Goldey wrote.

When asked afterward why the Justice Department sought to block the documents’ release if Bernhardt wanted them released, Goldey simply reiterated his above statement.

Goldey added that, “In fact, these documents (which have already been shown to Congress) demonstrate that Mr. Spangle himself endorsed the process while employed at the department in emails to the Arizona Daily Star, High Country News, and other media outlets.”

He cited several articles from fall and winter 2017 in which Spangle gave various reporters such statements as “we did not ignore any science” and “the legal situation required us to retract that position.”

Spangle’s allegations of political pressure came nearly 18 months after he made those comments, and about a year after he retired from the wildlife service in March 2018.