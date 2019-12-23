White Elephant Thrift offers bargain prices, community grants worth millions

The store now has five paid staff members and 600 volunteers who work in two shifts to keep the operation running smoothly. Volunteers learn the business through training and shifts at the story, including helping unload trucks full of donated items, sorting through the goods, cleaning off pieces and pricing items before putting them on the sales floor.

The thrift store receives goods from donors who will their possessions, or people who may be downsizing or moving and do not want to pack and ship their furniture.

They learn pricing guidelines, paying close attention to the quality and value of the items, said Lavo. "When items come in and are high-value or unusual, and we need a wider audience, we put the pieces on e-Bay," said Lavo. "Last year, we sold more than $60,000 worth on eBay."

Donated treasures make their way into the thrift store. One was an oil painting by Frederick Mulhaupt, 1871-1938, that was worth thousands of dollars. It was sold at auction and after costs the thrift store received $7,000 from the sale, recalled Lavo. The thrift store has also auctioned off vehicles, including RVs and a BMW sedan.

Consultants are called when needed to give their expertise about vintage, antique or rare pieces. In addition to auctions, some items are sold through seal bids.