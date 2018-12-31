Snow is possible in the Tucson metro area as a winter storm moves through, turning rain into the fluffy white stuff.
The National Weather Service said snow levels could drop to about 2,500 feet, which means much of the Tucson metro area could see about an inch to 2 inches of snow early Tuesday.
Higher elevations, including Mount Lemmon, likely will see a blanket of snow.
More than 18 inches of snow is forecast overnight for elevations above 7,000 feet.
About 2 to 6 inches could fall in the 5,000 to 7,000 feet level; with 1-3 inches predicted for the 3,000 to 5,000 feet level.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect beginning at 2 p.m. today and is expected to last until 5 p.m. Tuesday for areas near Tucson. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be put in place, beginning at 5 p.m. today until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Warning is issued when a "significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent," the National Weather Service says.
A Winter Weather Advisory is put in place for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected to "cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning," the service says.
And if that's not enough, a Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect late New Year's Day into Wednesday morning for areas including Tucson.
Temperatures are expected to be below 28 degrees Tuesday night.
As for getting up Mount Lemmon to play in some snow, as of Monday evening, the Catalina Highway was closed to everyone except residents and employees. Road conditions are subject to change.
For updates on Pima County road conditions, call 520-547-7510.
Today's high: 54
Today's low: 35
Currently
|
Rain, 52.5
Wind 0 MPH ENE, 49% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
6 pm: Overcast, 48.8
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 3% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Overcast, 47.8
Wind 10 MPH SSW, 18% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Chance of Rain, 48.9
Wind 12 MPH SSW, 59% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Rain, 46.4
Wind 11 MPH SW, 93% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Rain, 46.3
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 95% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Rain, 44.0
Wind 9 MPH W, 98% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Rain, 43.0
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 99% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Rain, 42.2
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 94% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Rain, 41.8
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 87% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Rain, 41.1
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 80% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Rain, 39.9
Wind 5 MPH W, 68% chance precip.
82% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Chance of Rain, 39.0
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 59% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Chance of Rain, 38.4
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 42% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Overcast, 37.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 24% chance precip.
88% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Overcast, 36.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 37.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 13% chance precip.
89% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 40.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 10% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 42.7
Wind 2 MPH WSW, 1% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 44.7
Wind 2 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Clear, 46.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 47.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Clear, 47.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Clear, 47.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Clear, 46.2
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 43.0
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 41.2
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 39.5
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 37.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 36.5
Wind 4 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 35.2
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 2% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Clear, 34.1
Wind 3 MPH W, 2% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 33.7
Wind 3 MPH W, 2% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 33.3
Wind 3 MPH SW, 2% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 32.8
Wind 3 MPH SW, 2% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 32.2
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 3% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 31.7
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 3% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0