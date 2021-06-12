Why PFAS chemical levels are rapidly rising in Tucson groundwater

Thomure, a former Tucson Water director, said the city has seen such concentration changes in wells north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base that were shut down by PFAS contamination.

"When high concentrations of PFAS enter a well, the concentration changes can be sudden and large," Thomure said.

Overall, PFAS is different than prior contamination issues Tucson has dealt with in several ways, he said. First, because PFAS represents a suite of contaminants, not one, their management is much more complicated.

Second, it's not fully understood how quickly PFAS compounds move in groundwater and whether different compounds move at different rates.

Third, one reason the concentrations appear to be "spiking" right now is that they're measured in parts per trillion and not parts per million or billion the way many other chemicals are, Thomure said.

"The PFAS contaminated water at 10,000 parts per trillion is equivalent to 10 parts per billion. And we are used to seeing a contaminant go from 8 to 10 parts per billion, and it seems like a gradual change," he said.

"So, while there is still a lot we don’t know," the 'spikes' of PFAS from one sample to the next are as much a function of the precision of our measurements as anything else," he said.

