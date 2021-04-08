 Skip to main content
Wildfire around small mining town north of Tucson prompts evacuations
The Margo Fire burning in the San Pedro River and the town of Dudleyville north of Tucson on April 8, 2021.

 Arizona State Forestry

DUDLEYVILLE — All homes in the small Pinal County town of Dudleyville were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a wildfire broke out and burned at least two structures.

Authorities said it was unclear how the fire started, but it quickly grew to about 150 acres and forced the evacuations.

County sheriff’s officials said 74 structures were within the evacuation zone with 243 residents living in that area.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries and an emergency shelter was set up at Ray High School in Kearny for the evacuees.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials said the wildfire was burning thick tamarisk in the river bottom.

About 75 firefighters were battling the flames from the ground while air tankers were dropping gallons of water and fire retardant.

Dudleyville is a census-designated place with a population of about 1,000 located off Highway 77 about 60 miles north of Tucson.

The mining town was the site of a July 2017 wildfire that charred almost 1,200 acres and destroyed several structures, including homes.

