Wildfire closes Interstate 10 east of Tucson

Both directions of Interstate 10 are closed near Dragoon due to a growing wildfire, the Walnut Fire, officials said.

Westbound lanes are closed at Milepost 323, near North Johnson Road, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 321, near East Dragoon Road.

The Texas Canyon rest area also is closed, the release issued Tuesday afternoon says.

There's no estimated time for reopening the interstate.

Go to az511.gov for information on Arizona highway conditions.