Wildfire evacuation orders lifted for residents in Old Bisbee

Crews made good progress overnight building lines around a wildfire that started in Zacatecas Canyon near Old Bisbee on Thursday evening.

Evacuation orders were lifted around midnight for residents near the fire and they were being allowed to return home early Friday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The fire is about 30 acres in size and moving south.

"Please avoid this area until further notice for the safety of multiple agency personnel on scene along with heavy equipment," the office said.

Fire crews, engines and aircraft have been assigned to fight the fire, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.