Wildfire forces evacuations of residents in Old Bisbee

Evacuations have been ordered for residents living in Old Bisbee after a wildfire started in Zacatecas Canyon on Thursday evening.

A temporary shelter has been set up at St. Patrick's Church at 100 Quality Hill Road in Bisbee.

The fire is about 10 to 30 acres in size and moving south.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Bisbee fire and Bisbee police personnel were notifying residents in the area of Brewery Gulch to evacuate.

Area of evacuation notices include 300 Brewery Avenue north of Mimosa Market and up into the canyon.

"Please avoid this area until further notice for the safety of multiple agency personnel on scene along with heavy equipment," the office said.

Fire crews, engines and large air tankers have been assigned to fight the fire, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.