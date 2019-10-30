The Arizona Trail in the Molino Basin campground divides the damage from the 500-acre wildfire in the Molino Basin in the Santa Catalina Mountains on Monday, October 28th, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

A human-caused wildfire in the Coronado National Forest was 80% contained Wednesday afternoon and "resources" fighting the Molino Fire have been released to battle fires elsewhere, forest officials say.

The fire burned through a total of 540 acres of grass and mesquite brush in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness.

It started about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

More than 400 acres were burned by Monday afternoon, aided by winds of up to 20 mph in the area.

The fire prompted the evacuation of the Molino Basin Campground. The site remains closed until Saturday, Nov. 2.

Crews were staged at the campground due to the fire being in deep, rugged terrain.

Catalina Highway, the road up to Mount Lemmon, was reopened Monday afternoon.

A crew of about  70 people from the Forest Service, local fire departments and the National Park Service, worked to keep the blaze from reaching the road or threatening structures, said Brandalyn Vonk, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service. Six people remain to monitor the fire, officials said.

Investigators have yet to determine what the started the fire.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1​

