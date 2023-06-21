Progress was made overnight on the wildfire in Ventana Canyon as it enters its second day, Coronado National Forest Service officials said this morning.

First confirmed Tuesday about 3:30 a.m, the wildfire had grown to approximately 55 acres by late afternoon Tuesday. The size of the fire was about the same Wednesday morning, Coronado National Service officials said on Twitter.

The fire was about 25 percent contained, the agency said Wednesday.

No official cause has been released, although there were reports of lightning in the area at the time the fire started.

Crews were expected to be flown by helicopter to the top of Mount Lemmon today. Water drops from Rose Canyon Lake also were to continue today, officials said.

