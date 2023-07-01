A wildfire that started Friday evening in Beehive Canyon near Nogales grew to about 1,500 acres by Saturday night, Coronado National Forest says.

The “Beehive” wildfire was about 10 acres when it was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Reconnaissance flights Saturday morning showed it had grown to about 300 acres, the Forest Service said in a Facebook post.

Access to the fire and rugged terrain made an immediate response difficult. While no containment has been made on the fire, air crews began dropping buckets of water on it Saturday morning and were expected to do so throughout the day, the Forest Service said.

An excessive heat warning was issued for the area Saturday. While there are currently no road or trail closures, visitors can expect smoke in the sky and additional fire resources and personnel in the area, officials said.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.