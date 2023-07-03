Crews are making progress on wildfires burning in Santa Cruz County, Coronado National Forest Service officials say.

The Beehive Fire grew to about 7,000 acres, Coronado Forest officials said in a Facebook post Monday. More than 200 people are assigned to the fire.

Containment was estimated at 15%.

Helicopters dropped buckets of water on the wildfire throughout the weekend and Monday. Meanwhile, firefighters on the ground reinforced the fire line and worked on hot spots.

The Corral Nuevo wildfire, about two miles north of the Beehive Fire, started Friday afternoon north of Ruby Road and near Atascosa Ridge. No update on that fire was posted Sunday night or Monday.

At last report, the fire had been holding steady at about 150 acres, officials said.

There have been no evacuations due to the wildfires. However, on Sunday, Arivaca Lake, Arivaca Campground, two Forest Service Roads and all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within 2 miles of the center of the lake were closed to the public.

The cause of the wildfires is still under investigation.