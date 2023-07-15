A wildfire near Safford in eastern Arizona that began Thursday has grown to more than 1,800 acres, Coronado National Forest officials say.

The Homestead fire began Thursday about 2 p.m. and was first reported to be about 300 acres, when three small fires merged near O Bar O Ranch, said a Facebook post from the Forest Service.

No containment has been made thus far. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation, officials said.

Despite the growth, firefighters were able to successfully stop all forward progress made by the fire Friday afternoon with the help of air and ground crews as well as weather conditions, the post said.

“It was cloudy almost all day with high humidity,” Forest Service officials said in their update. “This helped keep it cooler and hinder the fire’s activity.”

Crews are continuing to build a fire line Saturday and “mop up” the fire’s perimeter. No evacuation orders have been made.