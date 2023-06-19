The Oak Fire near Sonoita was about 85% contained Monday and Arizona 83 reopened, the Coronado National Forest Service said on its social media accounts Monday.

The wildfire broke out north of Sonoita last Friday afternoon. It had consumed about 3,213 acres as of Monday morning.

The fire is currently being managed by two crews and two engines from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, according to authorities.

Crews have been working to mop up and secure perimeter lines in an effort to prevent any potential flare-ups or further spread of the fire.

Officials expect minimal smoke in the fire's vicinity and there are no evacuations planned at this time. Arizona 83, which was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, reopened to traffic in both directions.

The forecast for Monday called for challenging conditions, which include near triple-digit heat and red flag warnings due to high winds and dry vegetation.