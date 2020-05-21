Wildfire reported 1 mile from Summerhaven

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Mount Lemmon about a mile away from the community of Summerhaven, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Personnel from Mount Lemmon Fire Department and the U. S. Forest Service responded to the fire near Marshall Saddle. An air tanker and several helicopters, along with a hotshot ground crew have been assigned to the fire.
The size of the fire was not immediately available as of 6 p.m. May 21.
The sheriff's department is asking motorists to avoid the area to make way for fire crews.
