A wildfire confirmed on the northeast side of the Santa Catalina mountains Wednesday evening has already burned approximately 650 acres, according to a Facebook post from the Coronado National Forest Service.

The “Chimney Fire” was first confirmed about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a remote location east of Redington. Crews began their response in the evening with no road access, according to officials.

On Thursday morning, crews were flown in and a helicopter dipping site was set up at the Mount Lemmon Fire Station to aid efforts, the post said.

The fire was expanding to the northeast this morning and is approximately 1 mile from Arizona state land, officials said.

Single-engine air tankers have begun retardant-drops on the wildfire while ground crews began establishing and reinforcing a fire line around the perimeter.