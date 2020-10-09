Wildfire smoke tainting Tucson's air, officials say

Wildfire smoke from surrounding areas is tainting the skies over the Tucson region.
Elevated levels of airborne particles were recorded at some air quality monitoring stations, Pima County's environmental department said Friday, Oct. 9.
Overall air quality remains in the "good" to "moderate" range but some residents could see visible smoke depending on wind direction, the county said.
Those who are especially sensitive should stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity outdoors, the county said.
Southern Arizona's most recent wildfire, the Encinos Fire, began Tuesday, Oct. 6 in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson on the Tohono O'odham reservation, a federal fire tracking website shows.
As of Oct. 9, the Encinos Fire was 7,500 acres and 25% contained.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.