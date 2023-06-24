Two wildfires in Cochise County were human caused, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management determined.

The 921-acre Post Fire, southwest of Benson, was most recently deemed about 75 percent contained. While interior pockets of fuel continue to burn, roads reopened and evacuation orders The fire is most likely the result ofsome sort of mechanical use, officials said.

The 747-acre Wildhorse Fire, near Hereford, was about 45 percent contained. The fire’s activity has significantly slowed and no new growth was expected, according to the Forestry Department.

The fire was the result of multiple roadside starts, the agency says.

Meanwhile, the Ventana Fire in Coronado National Forest is nearing full containment, officials say.

The 133-acre-wildfire was about 80 percent contained, Coronado Forest officisls said.

All trailheads and trails in and around the affected area reopened to the public.