Wildfires burning north of Tucson

One or two wildfires burning in the Tortolita Mountains on the northern edge of Pima County, west of Catalina, early Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Several fires were burning Friday night in the mountains north of Tucson.

One or two separate fires ignited in the Tortolita Mountains west of the town of Catalina after a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to Capt. Adam Jarrold of Golder Ranch Fire District. The mountains are on the northern edge of Pima County.

Jarrold said that the fire was in rough terrain on state land. GRFD crews monitored the fire overnight. No homes were threatened on Friday night. Flames were visible from Oracle Road from Tangerine Road to Oracle Junction. Jarrold added said commanders will have a better idea of the size of the fire once a flyover is completed.

Two other fires are burning, both in Coronado National Forest. The Spencer Fire was burning on Mt. Biglelow in the Santa Catalina Mountains. The fire was listed at a quarter acre. Forward progress was stopped before midnight, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center.

The Bighorn Fire started in the Pusch Ridge area east of Oro Valley. It was listed at one-half acre on Friday night. 

