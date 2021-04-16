Wildflower bloom goes bust after last year's dry weather across Southern Arizona

“We didn’t get any of that,” Boscolo said.

But even in a good year, wildflowers in Southern Arizona are “always very localized, always sporadic,” he said, just as our rain showers often are.

That’s why large-scale blooms tend to happen no more than once a decade or so. That’s what makes them so special, Boscolo said.

It’s too soon to tell how this year’s bloom will unfold on Mount Lemmon.

There probably won’t be any flowers at all in places most heavily damaged by the Bighorn Fire, said Heidi Schewel, public affairs officer for the Coronado National Forest.

But in other spots, where the flames moved through quickly and with comparatively little heat, the ash left behind could serve as fertilizer for a stunning crop of annuals, she said.

At higher elevations, the wildflower season generally doesn’t start until late summer, about the time the monsoon storms kick up.

“There’s a lot more unknowns than knowns at this point,” said Schewel, who has a background in botany and used to lead plant-identification walks on Mount Lemmon.