Even after a week of freezing nights, brittlebush wildflowers are gracing the Linda Vista Trail northwest of Tucson — and gold poppies are in brilliant bloom in Catalina State Park nearby.
Never mind that it's the middle of winter.
Hikers trek past numerous clumps of blooming brittlebush on the Linda Vista Trail while drivers entering Catalina Park are greeted by dazzling gold poppies.
"Most of the annual wildflowers (including poppies) will continue to bloom as long as the soil remains moist, so this show could continue quite a while," said Mark Dimmitt, a wildflower expert and retired director of natural history at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
"The soil is deeply wet," Dimmitt said. "I expect that the perennial shrubs and trees will bloom massively this spring."
Brittlebush plants, known for an abundance of bright yellow blooms, are among the desert dwellers that are apparently ignoring the calendar.
"Some of the blooming brittlebush in my cold neighborhood lost their flowers, but others are OK," Dimmitt said. "I remember at least one other time since 1979 when brittlebush bloomed far out of season. I don't know if they will flower again in their usual March season. It'll be interesting to watch."
Predicting where and when wildflowers will be blooming in the coming weeks will depend on weather and the lay of the land in various locations.
Some places where wildflowers have been abundant, but not necessarily in the winter, include:
- Saguaro National Park, with units east and west of Tucson
- Tucson Mountain Park west of the city
- Lower reaches of the Catalina Highway northeast of Tucson
- Ironwood Forest National Monument northwest of Tucson