A javelina was illegally killed at Star Pass Ranch Monday, wildlife officials said.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection to the javelina killing at 9 p.m. Monday, the department said. The javelina died of blunt trauma.
A young javelina on scene was rescued unharmed, the department said.
The department is asking anyone with information to call 800-352-0700.
The person or people responsible may face animal cruelty charges, the department said.
Up to $1,500 reward offered by AZGFD Operation Game Thief for info leading to arrest in case of illegal javelina killing at Star Pass Ranch 9 pm Mon. Died of blunt trauma. Young javelina on scene rescued unharmed. Call 800-352-0700 re: #19-C09879. Possible animal cruelty charges.— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 23, 2019