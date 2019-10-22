A javelina was illegally killed at The Ranch at Star Pass, on Tucson's west side Monday, wildlife officials said.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection to the javelina killing at 9 p.m. Monday, the department said. The javelina died of blunt trauma.
A young javelina on scene, at the apartment complex near West Anklam Road and South Greasewood Road, was rescued unharmed, the department said.
The department is asking anyone with information to call 800-352-0700.
The person or people responsible may face animal cruelty charges, the department said.
Up to $1,500 reward offered by AZGFD Operation Game Thief for info leading to arrest in case of illegal javelina killing at Star Pass Ranch 9 pm Mon. Died of blunt trauma. Young javelina on scene rescued unharmed. Call 800-352-0700 re: #19-C09879. Possible animal cruelty charges.— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 23, 2019