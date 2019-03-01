Arizona Game and Fish

A skunk bit a local homeowner near Catalina State Park on Friday, officials say.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the person was medically treated. Further information about the person's condition was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

The skunk was euthanized and is being tested for rabies, Game and Fish said. 

Earlier this week, Game and Fish reported that pets and livestock were attacked by a skunk and a fox near the San Pedro River. 

To report an incident, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201. No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott