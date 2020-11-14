Window to prevent crisis narrows as COVID-19 cases spike in Arizona, across Tucson

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen in Arizona and Pima County.

Meanwhile, public- health experts continue to warn that hospitals may become overwhelmed in the coming weeks as the latest spike in cases leads to more hospitalizations, a situation reminiscent of the last statewide spike in cases over the summer.

“If we don’t do something to change the pace of this outbreak, we will again overburden our hospitals. It’s coming,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“It feels like watching a train crash in slow motion. You know it’s coming, it’s just hard to get the train to stop once it is roaring at full momentum.”

Total new cases recently increased from week to week by 53% to 2,005 from Oct. 25-31 to Nov. 1-7, while the number of diagnostic tests increased by 21%, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date, as of Friday.

Over the same time frame, new cases also increased statewide by 53% to 14,551, while diagnostic tests increased by 27%.

The percentage of positive diagnostic tests also increased from the last week of October to the first week of November. It rose from 6% to 9% in Pima County. And it rose from 7% to 9% statewide.

Pima County conducted more tests in the first week of November than any other week during the pandemic.

Even so, increased testing is not inflating the case count, Gerald said. “The number of tests that we’re performing this time is not a key driver of increasing cases.”