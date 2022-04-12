 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windy weather to continue in Tucson on Tuesday

According to the National Weather Service, 15 to 25 miles per hour winds with gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour are expected throughout the day on Tuesday. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star 2020

Tucson is expected to continue seeing strong winds and cooler temperatures on Tuesday before warming back up for the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, 15 to 25 miles per hour winds with gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour are expected throughout the day. The winds will get stronger as they develop more in the afternoon.

Even stronger winds are expected east of Tucson, in places like Cochise County and Greenlee County, the NWS said. Due to the winds, it is a prime day for blowing dust along Interstate 10, especially closer to the New Mexico Border. The NWS advises those who encounter blowing dust to pull aside.

Normal weather conditions will return Wednesday with a light afternoon breeze expected for the rest of the week. The high for Tuesday and Wednesday is predicted to be in the mid 70s, the NWS said.

Tucson will start to warm up on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s, the NWS said. Tucson will return to 90-degree weather for the weekend, with a high on both days in the low 90s.

