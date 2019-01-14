This Powerball Winner Is Already Sharing Some Of The Money With Wounded Veterans

A Powerball ticket sold at a Safeway store on Tucson's southwest side is worth $50,000, officials say.

The ticket for Saturday night's drawing was purchased at the Safeway at 2940 W. Valencia Rd, according to the Arizona State Lottery.

The ticket matched 4 out of the 5 numbers, with one of those numbers being the Powerball number.

Saturday's winning numbers were 7, 36, 48, 57, 58 and 24.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, Jan. 16. The estimated jackpot is $112 million.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles