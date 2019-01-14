A Powerball ticket sold at a Safeway store on Tucson's southwest side is worth $50,000, officials say.
The ticket for Saturday night's drawing was purchased at the Safeway at 2940 W. Valencia Rd, according to the Arizona State Lottery.
The ticket matched 4 out of the 5 numbers, with one of those numbers being the Powerball number.
Saturday's winning numbers were 7, 36, 48, 57, 58 and 24.
The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, Jan. 16. The estimated jackpot is $112 million.
Quiktrip 1490
Quiktrip, 2345 E. Irvington Road, has sold six lottery tickets that have won a total of $1,986,796. Five tickets were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Fry's Food Store
Fry's, 7870 N. Silverbell Road, Marana, has sold three lottery tickets that have won a total of $623,000. Two were The Pick and one was Fantasy Five.
D/S Corner Store
D/S Corner Store, 6310 E. Golf Links Road, has sold three lottery tickets that have won a total of $198,000. Two were The Pick and one was Fantasy Five.
Circle K 3386
Circle K 3386, 530 E. Valencia Road, has sold two lottery tickets that have won a total of $150,000/ Both were Powerball.
Walmart Neighborhood Market 5725
Walmart Neighborhood Market 5725, 831 E. Fort Lowell Road, has sold two lottery tickets that won a total of $150,000. Both were Powerball.
Circle K 0228
Circle K 0228, 560 N. Second Ave, Ajo, has sold one Fantasy Five ticket that won $76,000.
ASL Tucson Terminal 1
ASL Tucson Terminal 1, 2900 E. Broadway, Suite 190, has sold seven lottery tickets that have won a total of $62,000. Five were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Quiktrip 1456
Quiktrip 1456, 5565 W. Cortaro Farms Road, has sold one Fantasy Five ticket that won $60,000.
Circle K 6770
Circle K 6770, 5633 W. Cortaro Farms Road, has sold three lottery tickets that won a total of $54,000. Two were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Circle K 2917
Circle K 2917, 8909 E. Tanque Verde Road, has sold three lottery tickets that won a total of $54,000. Two were The Pick and one was Powerball.