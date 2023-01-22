Winter crews keep Tucson-area trails safe and passable

Seasonal winter trail crews for the National Park Service working in Tucson and Southern Arizona are improving trail safety and repairing damage from recent monsoon storms.

The crew working along the Sweetwater Trail within Saguaro National Park in the Tucson Mountains is cutting in check steps leading into and out of washes and repairing erosion at several spots along the trail.

Rocks for steps are selected from a defined area around the site and shaped to fit using hand tools. The pads on the steps on the Sweetwater Trail are up to four feet long to accommodate horses and livestock. No power tools are used. All tools are packed in each day.

Seasonal crews work for six months. For more information, click on the story link below.

Photos: Saguaro National Park through the years Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park Saguaro National Park