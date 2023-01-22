 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter crews keep Tucson-area trails safe and passable

Ren Bernas, left, and Kacey Frisher cut "check steps" into the Sweetwater Trail leading into a wash at Saguaro National Park west of Tucson on Jan. 19, 2023. 

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Seasonal winter trail crews for the National Park Service working in Tucson and Southern Arizona are improving trail safety and repairing damage from recent monsoon storms.

The crew working along the Sweetwater Trail within Saguaro National Park in the Tucson Mountains is cutting in check steps leading into and out of washes and repairing erosion at several spots along the trail.

Rocks for steps are selected from a defined area around the site and shaped to fit using hand tools. The pads on the steps on the Sweetwater Trail are up to four feet long to accommodate horses and livestock. No power tools are used. All tools are packed in each day.

Seasonal crews work for six months. For more information, click on the story link below.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

Photo editor

Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).

