Winter crews keep Tucson-area trails safe and passable

Seasonal winter trail crews for the National Park Service working in Tucson and Southern Arizona are improving trail safety and repairing damage from recent monsoon storms.
The crew working along the Sweetwater Trail within Saguaro National Park in the Tucson Mountains is cutting in check steps leading into and out of washes and repairing erosion at several spots along the trail.
Rocks for steps are selected from a defined area around the site and shaped to fit using hand tools. The pads on the steps on the Sweetwater Trail are up to four feet long to accommodate horses and livestock. No power tools are used. All tools are packed in each day.
Seasonal crews work for six months. For more information, click on the story link below.
Photos: Saguaro National Park through the years
Saguaro National Park
The Saguaro National Monument cactus garden in 1955.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
The Saguaro National Monument visitors center in 1955.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
The Saguaro National Monument visitors center in 1955.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
The Saguaro National Monument visitors center in 1955.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
The Saguaro National Monument West visitors center, left, with two rangers' apartments under construction in 1966.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Monument East unit loop drive in 1958.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Monument East, ca 1950s.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Monument in 1935.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Snow at Saguaro National Park East (then called Saguaro National Monument) on Dec. 23, 1965.
Tucson Citizen
Saguaro National Park
Undated photo (probably 1950s) of tourists enjoying picnics and hiking at Saguaro National Monument.
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Monument visitors center ca 1940s.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Home Shantz, a plant scientist and president of the University of Arizona in the 1920s, was instrumental in establishing Saguaro National Monument in 1933.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Panorama of cactus forest in Saguaro National Monument, 1931.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Dr. Alice Boyle applies Penicillin to a Saguaro cactus at Saguaro National Monument. Dr. Boyle’s studies of saguaros included treatments with penicillin that were somewhat successful. Later research showed that the loss of old saguaros was a result of age and periodic freezes, not a “blight”!
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
The Freeman family in Saguaro National Monument in 1936.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Freeman's adobe home in Saguaro National Monument in 1934.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
A park ranger with visitors on the loop drive in Saguaro National Monument in 1961.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Centennial Saguaro cactus outside the Saguaro National Monument visitors center.
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Monument cactus
Courtesy Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Snow storm in Saguaro National Monument in 1937.
National Park Service
Saguaro National Park
A view looking south from Signal hill at the Tucson Mountain Range in Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain District in 2016.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A view looking east from Saguaro National Park, along Picture Rocks Road in the Tucson Mountain District in August, 2016. In the distance, cloud rise over the Santa Catalina Mountains.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A Saguaro carcass framed at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A southerly view out the window of a picnic shelter built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s that was built with surrounding rock in the Ez-Kim-In-Zin Picnic Area at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A desert tortoise makes its way down Kinney Rd. in the Saguaro National Park West, Wednesday, August 10, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A Saguaro cactus off Golden Gate Rd. holds a top full of flower buds at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A view looking south from Signal hill towards Wasson and Amole Peaks from left in Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain District in August, 2016.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Visitors take a look at trail maps on the patio of the Red Hill Visitor Center at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Visitors from Denver stroll one of the many trails off Golden Gate Rd. at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Panoramic view from Spud Rock, including the city of Tucson, from six images, ranging from southeast at left to northeast at right, near Mica Mountain on the western slopes of the Rincon Mountains in the Saguaro National Park on June 2, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A hawk watches from his perch at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A zebra-tailed lizard (Callisaurus draconoides) perches on a rock near the Signal Hill Picnic Area at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Panther and Safford Peaks in the Tucson Mountains North of Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest
Stella Tucker uses the sharp edge of a stem of a Saguaro fruit to slice the husk to get to the sweet meat inside as she harvests the fruit in the Saguaro National Park in 2005.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest
Stella Tucker uses a kuipaD to harvest saguaro fruit in the Saguaro National Park 2005. During the early summer Tucker camps out in the park to harvest and cook the fruit just as her Tohono O'odham ancestors did. Tucker died in 2019 at age 71.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest
Bob Martens uses a kuipaD, lengths of Saguaro ribs topped by a small limb of creosote, to knock down ripe Saguaro cactus fruit as he helps Stella Tucker during the Tohono O'Odham harvest at Saguaro National Park in 2005.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Ha:san Bak, Saguaro cactus fruit harvest
Under the early morning sun, Jerry Yellowhair strengthens the joint where a small creosote branch is attached to a length of Saguaro rib to make a kuipaD, used to reach the Saguaro fruit.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
1907: Prominent Tucsonan Levi Manning and his family spent the summer at a get-away log cabin high in the Rincon Mountains.
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park
Manning Camp in the Saguaro National Park East, in 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Some of the pots, pans and iron skillets used by the staff during their stays at Manning Camp in the Saguaro National Park on June 2, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Next generation ranger Ryan Summers, left, and wilderness ranger Shannon McCloskey look over the camps visitors log shortly after arriving at Manning Camp 8,000 feet above sea level in the Saguaro National Park, on June 2, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Horse shoes on one of the logs making a wall in the cabin at Manning Camp in the Saguaro National Park on June 2, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Next generation ranger Ryan Summers splits wood for the evening's fire at Manning Camp in the Saguaro National Park on June 2, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
The view east over Reef Rock, lower left, from Rincon Mountains near Manning Camp in Saguaro National Park, June 2, 2016
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Wilderness ranger Shannon McCloskey, left, and next generation ranger Ryan Summers prepare to do some upgrades to the facilites at Manning Camp in the Saguaro National Park on June 2, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Sid Kahla, left, and Thor Peterson get a pannier balanced on Goose while packing seven mules for a resupply of Manning Camp ranger station in 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park trails supervisor Nick Huck, left, and chief of maintenance Jeremy Curtis split up a box of paper towels, distributing the weight evenly among the panniers while preparing for a pack mule resupply of Manning Camp on April 14, 2016. Seven mules were in the supply train and each mule can carry between 100 and 120 pounds.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Wasson and Amole Peaks at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Monsoon clouds gather over the cactus forest in the Saguaro National Park West, Wednesday, August 10, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro cacti backlit by western sun at the Saguaro National Park, West, The Tucson Mountain District (TMD) in 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A horizontal sliver of sun catches a stretch of cactus in front of the Rincon Mountains just off the Mica View Trail in Saguaro National Park East, Friday, August 12, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
This old stone building was constructed in the 1930's by the Civilian Conservation Corps at the Cam-Boh Picnic Area at Saguaro National Park West.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
In the aftermath of an evening summer storm, lightning arcs through the night skies over the Saguaro National Park West in 2012.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park trails supervisor Nick Huck, left, and chief of maintenance Jeremy Curtis split up a box of paper towels, distributing the weight evenly among the panniers while preparing for a pack mule resupply of Manning Camp on April 14, 2016. Seven mules were in the supply train and each mule can carry between 100 and 120 pounds.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A Harris' antelope squirrel, a year-round resident of the Sonoran Desert, comes out of from under a bush for a look-see near the Golden Gate Road at the Tucson Mountain District of the Saguaro National Park in 2010.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A jack rabbit munches on some greens near the Broadway Trial Head at Saguaro National Park Rincon Mountain District in 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Hikers in Saguaro National Park, like these on the King Canyon Trail in the park's unit west of Tucson, can pay park entrance fees at trailheads using a smartphone.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Loop of connected trails at Saguaro National Park East, made up Shantz, Pink Hill, Loma Verde, Cholla and Cactus Forest trails in 2012.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
From atop an outcropping under the Rincon Mountains, Next Generation Ranger Ryan Summers points out the ancient fault line that shifted and formed the Tucson valley to a group of visitors during a geology tour of Saguaro National Park East on April 26, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Saguaros stand on a ridge line as massive storm clouds drift in the distance along the Hohokam Road at the Tucson Mountain District of the Saguaro National Park in 2010.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Chief of maintenance Jeremy Curtis gets the strap as tight as possible with the help of trail supervisor Nick Huck while preparing a 70+pound propane tank for a pack mule resupply of Manning Camp in the Saguaro National Park, Rincon District on April 14, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro National Park --- Sunset can be a colorful time along a network of trails near the eastern end of Broadway.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Ranger Donna Gill points out cactus flowers and birds during the Twilight Glow to Moon Shadows hike on the Sendero Esperanza Trail at Saguaro National Park West in April, 2016.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Hedgehog cacti are in brilliant fuchsia bloom at many sites around Tucson from Sabino Canyon to Tucson Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park in 2015.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Russell Jones takes a picture at the Saguaro National Park West Red Hills Visitor Center in 2009.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Poppies were blooming profusely at Saguaro National Park West on February 23, 2015
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Mike Ward of Saguaro National Park, left, and volunteer LaDeana Jeane observe a Saguaro cactus while conducting a census at the east section of Saguaro National Park in 2009.
James Gregg / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Gavin Youngstrum drives a roller along the bed of the new Mica Springs Trail, work which will make it ADA compliant in Saguaro National Park East on April 22, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Power tools and motorized equipment is used very rarely in the park. The trail is not in a wilderness area so the prohibition on the use of power tools and machinery doesn't apply.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A blue Arizona lupine mixed in with a handful of yellow bladderpod along the Ringtail Trail in Saguaro National Park Tucson Mountain District in 2013.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Park Ranger Ann Gonzalez watches the campers in her group as they go over a map during Junior Ranger Wilderness Day Camp at the Saguaro National Park in 2009.
A.E. ARAIZA
Saguaro National Park
Petroglyphs are among the many wonders at Saguaro National Park West.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Runners top the first climb as the sun rises at 6:30am, during the annual 8K Saguaro National Park Labor Day Run at Saguaro National Park East in 2007.
David Sanders
Saguaro National Park
A saguaro under the stars, including a smudge of the Milky Way, at the Broadway Trail Head at Saguaro National Park Rincon Mountain District in 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Sunset reflected in a mud puddle left over from heavy rains a few days earlier at the Broadway Trail Head of the Saguaro National Park Rincon Mountain District in 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
The moon hangs high over Wasson Peak as Ranger Donna Gill leads hikers during the Twilight Glow to Moon Shadows hike on the Sendero Esperanza Trail at Saguaro National Park West in April, 2016.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Volunteers help yank out the nonnative, invasive buffelgrass at Saguaro National Park East.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star 2009
Saguaro National Park
A bee works through a patch of baldderpod in the Saguaro National Park Tucson Mountain District along the Ringtail Trail in 2013.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Trail worker Brad Duffe redistributes material as he and his trail crew lay down a bed for a new surface, part of remodeling the Mica Springs Trail to make it ADA compliant in Saguaro National Park East on April 22, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Riders maneuver their mounts down a hillside just north of the Douglas Spring Trail in the Saguaro National Park Rincon Mountain District, Friday Nov. 27, 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Tim and Connie Phillips, from Salt Lake City, look for photo angles during the Twilight Glow to Moon Shadows hike on the Sendero Esperanza Trail at Saguaro National Park West in April, 2016. The retired couple sold their home and are "following the weather" across the country in their RV.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A few items, photos and brief entries in tiny notebooks from an unofficial shrine at Mica Mountain in Saguaro National Park on June 2, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
The sun sets over the Saguaro National Park Rincon Mountain District on Oct. 8, 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Scarlett Gates and the rest of the tour group watch the last few minutes of daylight from a rock outcropping along the Tanque Verde Ridge Trail during their guided sunset hike in Saguaro National Park East on April 16, 2016.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Gold poppies stand out against a backdrop of cacti and blue desert sky at Saguaro National Park west of Tucson on March 11, 2019.
Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
Rainbows pop up over Saguaro National Park East, as the first major monsoon storm of the season begins to roll into the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A half rainbow arcs over Saguaro National Park East as a highly localized cell of monsoon rain sweeps through a small band of the eastern valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A light coating of snow remains on the Rincon Mountains seen nearby the Broadway Trailhead in Saguaro National Park in Tucson, Ariz. on January 27, 2021.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A cactus in the Saguaro National Park East stands in front f the snow in the higher reaches of the Santa Catalinas, Tucson, Ariz., March 13, 2021.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaro National Park
A lighting strikes hits in the Saguaro National Park, east of Tucson, Ariz., July 29, 2021, one of several storm cells that skirted the city.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
