Winter has arrived. Two systems will keep the Tucson area wet and cold through New Years Day. The bulk of the precipitation will come Thursday night through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. Snow level is 6,000-7,000 feet. On Saturday, it drops to 4.500 feet. Expect freezing temperatures overnight Saturday/early Sunday.
