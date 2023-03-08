The non-profit Desert Survivors Nursery is hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale, 8am-4pm, through Saturday, March 11. Members receive 20% off all purchases on sale days, while a 10% discount is offered on all public sale days.
Featured plants include desert marigold, rock hibiscus and Huachuca Mountain Rocktrumpet.
Since 1981, Desert Survivors has provided meaningful employment and life skills for intellectually and developmentally disabled people.
All plant purchases at the nursery go directly to providing jobs for adults with disabilities.
Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com