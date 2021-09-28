Winterhaven Festival of Lights to return this Christmas season

Prepare the hot chocolate, pile the kids into the car and cue up Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby music, because the most wonderful time of the year will again include a traditional Tucson favorite.

That’s because the Winterhaven Festival of Lights recently announced it would be resuming for a 71st occasion after a year off related to the pandemic and the inability to get the city of Tucson to grant the event a license.

“Winterhaven is very pleased to announce that we are again planning to have the Festival of Lights this year,” said John Lansdale, the festival’s chair, in a statement on the event’s website.

Lansdale noted the difficulty of trying to put on the event last year but said the festival’s planners and the city came together to put guidelines in place to keep visitors safe for this year’s celebration.

“Although COVID-19 variants are still around, we, and the city, feel that risks of spreading the disease are minimal during this outdoor event,” he said.

Lansdale also acknowledged that, given the nature of the pandemic, the status of the festival could change and that he would update the Tucson community of any changes.