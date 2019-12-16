Winterhaven lights second biggest food drive for Community Food Bank

Visitors to the 70th annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights are encouraged to bring food or monetary donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The festival began Saturday and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Drive-through night this year is Sunday, Dec. 29.
There is no entrance fee for the festival, but attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food or make a monetary donation as they enter the area. Donations may be dropped off at the Fort Lowell, Country Club and Prince roads entrances.
This is the second largest food drive of the year for the food bank. Most needed items are cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter, canned tuna or chicken, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soups, canned tomato products, beans, pasta, rice, and nuts.
The food bank hopes to collect 60,000 pounds of food this year and surpass last year’s collection of 56,238 pounds.
Donations can also be made online at www.communityfoodbank.org/winterhaven