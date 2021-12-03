Winterhaven prepares for the Festival of Lights

The Winterhaven Festival of Lights returns for in-person viewing, 6-10pm every day from Dec. 11-26, after cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. Admission is free. For more information, go to winterhavenfestival.org

Residents began setting lights this week with help from Cox Communications and Tucson Electric Power. The neighborhood is bounded by Ft. Lowell Road, Prince Road, Tucson Blvd. and Country Club Blvd.

The event was started in 1949 by Winterhaven's original developer, C.B. Richards, after he visited some similar neighborhood light displays in Beverly Hills, Calif. The whole neighborhood was designed in hopes of one day being able to host a big holiday festival.